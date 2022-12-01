(LEAD) (World Cup) Australia through to last 16, Saudia Arabia gone; Japan, S. Korea up next from Asia
By Yoo Jee-ho
AL WAKRAH, Qatar, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Australia grabbed their first World Cup knockout ticket in 16 years on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Denmark, becoming the first team from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to advance in Qatar.
Another AFC team in action Wednesday night, Saudi Arabia, were sent home after losing to Mexico 2-1 in their final group match.
South Korea and Japan are now the two last AFC countries with a chance to join the Socceroos.
For Australia in Group D action, Mathew Leckie scored the match's lone goal against the run of play at the hour mark, thanks to some impressive individual effort at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, south of Doha.
After taking a pass from Riley McGree on a counterattack opportunity, Leckie drove into the box, faked a shot to turn defender Joakim Maehle around, and rolled a shot into the bottom right corner of the net.
Australia came into Wednesday's match match in second place in the group with three points, three back of France and two ahead of Denmark and Tunisia. And that's where they finished, with France, also with six points, winning the group thanks to the tiebreaker in goal difference, +3 to -1.
It was a match Australia had no business winning. Denmark controlled 60 percent of the possession and recorded 13 shot attempts to Australia's four.
In the Group C nightcap at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha, Saudi Arabia conceded two goals within the first seven minutes of the second half, with Henry Martin and Luis Chavez doing the damage. Saudi Arabia got a goal back during stoppage time.
Saudi Arabia were hoping to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 1994.
They began the day in third place in Group C with three points, one back of Poland. Argentina also had three points but held the tiebreaker in goal difference, at +1 to -1. Mexico were in last place with one point.
Saudi Arabia needed a win or a combination of a draw with Mexico and an Argentina loss to Poland.
None of that happened, with Argentina beating Poland 2-0 at Stadium 974 in Doha, even after Lionel Messi failed to converted a penalty in the first half.
There were a record six countries from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) playing at this year's World Cup: host country Qatar and five qualifiers in South Korea, Iran, Australia, Saudi Arabia and Japan.
Qatar were the first team to be eliminated after dropping their first two matches and also lost their final group match on Tuesday. Iran bowed out Tuesday after losing to the United States 1-0.
Japan will close out Group E play against Spain on Thursday. Japan are in second place with three points, the same number of points as Costa Rica. But Japan enjoy a significant lead in goal difference, 0 to -6.
South Korea will be the last Asian team to wrap up the group stage on Friday, when they take on Portugal in Group H. The Taegeuk Warriors must win that match and will need either a Uruguay victory or a draw between Uruguay and Ghana for a chance to progress to the round of 16 in a tiebreaking scenario.
The AFC has never put more than two countries in the knockout stage of a World Cup. In both 2002 and 2010, South Korea and Japan were the only two AFC members in the knockouts.
