N. Korea to hold key party meeting this month amid concerns over nuclear test possibility

"The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) decided to convene the 6th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the WPK in late December to review the execution of the Party and state policies for 2022 and discuss and decide on work plans for 2023 and a series of important issues arising in the development of the Party and the revolution at present," the KCNA said.