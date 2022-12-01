N. Korea to hold key party meeting this month amid concerns over nuclear test possibility
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a politburo session of the ruling party and decided to convene a key party meeting later this month, North Korean state media reported Thursday.
During the meeting held the previous day, Kim said the "internal and external circumstances of the year 2022 created on the advance of the Korean revolution were the unprecedented adversity that tested our will and fighting efficiency," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Despite challenges, Kim said a "new phase was opened for the remarkable development of the state and the country's prestige and honor was raised to a new level" thanks to the "correct leadership of the Party Central Committee."
"The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) decided to convene the 6th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the WPK in late December to review the execution of the Party and state policies for 2022 and discuss and decide on work plans for 2023 and a series of important issues arising in the development of the Party and the revolution at present," the KCNA said.
The meeting comes amid growing concerns that the North could soon carry out its seventh nuclear test.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(URGENT) 2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(2nd LD) Seoul subway strike causes evening rush-hour chaos
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
(World Cup) Sonny vs. Ronaldo in tantalizing individual battle in Qatar