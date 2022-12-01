(LEAD) N. Korea to hold key party meeting to unveil next year's policy direction

"He said that it is very important for all sectors to find innovative ways for solving the problems by tapping our potentiality and to properly confirm the next year's plan on the basis of the correct analysis of the experience and lessons accumulated in the course of a year's struggle in order to expand the affirmative changes made in the Party building and the overall work of the state this year and vigorously push forward the huge tasks of the new year," according to the KNCA.