Foreign ownership of S. Korean land rises 1.2 pct in H1
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Foreign ownership of South Korean land rose 1.2 percent in the first half of 2022 from the end of 2021, the land ministry said Thursday.
Foreigners owned 260.75 square kilometers -- slightly more than four times the size of Manhattan -- at the end of June. It represents 0.26 percent of South Korea's total land area, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The value of land held by foreigners also increased 1.2 percent to 32.46 trillion won (US$24.7 billion) over the cited period, the statement said.
Americans topped all nationalities in terms of ownership, holding 53.1 percent of all land owned by foreigners, it said.
Chinese came next with 7.9 percent, followed by Europeans with 7.2 percent and Japanese with 6.4 percent.
By region, Gyeonggi Province, the capital's neighboring area, accounted for 18.5 percent of all foreign-owned land in Asia's fourth-largest economy, the ministry said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(URGENT) 2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(2nd LD) Seoul subway strike causes evening rush-hour chaos
-
Seoul subway union, company reach deal to end strike
-
Presidential office vows not to compromise on illegal strikes