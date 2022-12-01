Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 01, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -1/-9 Sunny 20
Incheon -1/-7 Cloudy 40
Suwon 00/-8 Cloudy 40
Cheongju 01/-6 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 02/-7 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 02/-12 Sunny 0
Gangneung 04/-5 Sunny 0
Jeonju 03/-5 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 04/-3 Sunny 20
Jeju 08/04 Rain 60
Daegu 04/-4 Sunny 10
Busan 07/-2 Cloudy 10
(END)
