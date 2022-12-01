Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 December 01, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -1/-9 Sunny 20

Incheon -1/-7 Cloudy 40

Suwon 00/-8 Cloudy 40

Cheongju 01/-6 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 02/-7 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 02/-12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 04/-5 Sunny 0

Jeonju 03/-5 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 04/-3 Sunny 20

Jeju 08/04 Rain 60

Daegu 04/-4 Sunny 10

Busan 07/-2 Cloudy 10

