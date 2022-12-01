S. Korea's trade deficit to narrow to US$13.8 bln in 2023: trade association
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is forecast to run a trade deficit for the second consecutive year in 2023, weighed by the slowing economy, falling oil prices and other external factors, a trade body said Thursday.
The country's trade deficit will likely hit US$13.8 billion, sharply down from the $45 billion predicted for 2022, according to the latest report by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).
Exports are expected to fall 4 percent on-year to $662.4 billion next year, with imports estimated to sink 8 percent to $672.2 billion for the same period.
A sluggish global economy, stemming from Russia's prolonged war in Ukraine and monetary tightening by central banks in major economies, are cited as key factors crimping exports, KITA said.
Imports will decrease more than exports, as oil prices are predicted to fall, and South Korea is expected to continue to grapple with a slowdown of its economy, Asia's fourth-largest, the KITA report said.
By sector, semiconductors are tipped for a 15 percent decline in exports, dampened by weak demand in IT devices and a fall in unit prices for chips, although recovery is expected toward the latter half on the back of logic chip demand.
The petrochemical sector is forecast to see exports sink 9.4 percent due largely to falling demand from China.
Automobiles will likely post moderate growth, boosted by robust demand in electric vehicles and eased auto chip supply shortage, KITA said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(URGENT) 2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(2nd LD) Seoul subway strike causes evening rush-hour chaos
-
Seoul subway union, company reach deal to end strike
-
Presidential office vows not to compromise on illegal strikes