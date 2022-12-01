Vietnamese president to make state visit to S. Korea from Dec. 4-6
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will pay a state visit to South Korea from Dec. 4-6 at the invitation of President Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential office said Thursday.
The office said President Phuc will become the first state guest since the inauguration of the Yoon government and his visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year.
The two leaders are scheduled to hold a small group meeting, a summit meeting and a state dinner following an official welcome ceremony on Monday, the office said.
Yoon and Phuc plan to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas such as politics, security, economy, development, education and people-to-people exchanges, the office said.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(URGENT) 2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(2nd LD) Seoul subway strike causes evening rush-hour chaos
-
Seoul subway union, company reach deal to end strike
-
Presidential office vows not to compromise on illegal strikes