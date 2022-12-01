The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 December 01, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.25 3.25
1-M 3.51 3.50
2-M 3.76 3.75
3-M 4.08 4.08
6-M 4.63 4.64
12-M 4.85 4.88
(END)
