'Connect' actor says first CGI acting was 'difficult'
By Kim Eun-jung
SINGAPORE, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean heartthrob Jung Hae-in said Thursday his first time acting for computer-generated image (CGI) scenes in the Disney+ original series "Connect" was hard but he could pull it off through team work with other cast members and filming crews.
"Connect" is Disney+'s Korean-language drama series directed by veteran Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike, which is set for global release next Wednesday.
Based on the Korean webtoon by Shin Dae-sung, the action thriller features the kidnapping of Ha Dong-soo (Jung Hae-in) by a gang of organ harvesters who remove one of his eyes, which is later transplanted into the socket of a serial killer, Oh Jin-seop (Ko Kyung-po).
Left alive, the one-eyed Dong-soo begins to experience visions of horrific crimes from Jin-seop's perspective and chases him to stop the killings.
The 34-year-old actor said he sees the main character as not a hero but "a good-hearted person" who wants to become a hero with his extraordinary physical assets to stop crimes.
His first sci-fi project had more CGI scenes than he had expected, and the new experience made him respect actors who play superheroes in Marvel movies.
"It was difficult to act for CGI scenes using my imagination," Jung said during a press conference held on the sidelines of Disney Content Showcase in Singapore. "I felt a little awkward, strange and uncomfortable, but I got a lot of help from staff, the director and cast members during filming."
Another hard part of acting for the one-eyed character was wearing an eye bandage for a long time.
"It was difficult to play action scenes with a bandage on one eye," he said. "I felt a little dizzy at first, but soon got used to it and later found it more strange when I'm not wearing it."
