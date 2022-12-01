Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports log steeper on-year fall in November
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports fell for the second consecutive month on-year in November and the decline accelerated from the previous month due to the global economic slowdown and logistics disruptions over a truckers' strike, the trade ministry said Thursday.
The country also suffered a trade deficit for the eighth straight month on high global energy prices, ringing an alarm over its growth momentum.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's economy grows 0.3 pct in Q3, unchanged from earlier estimate: BOK data
SEOUL -- South Korea's economy grew 0.3 percent in the third quarter of this year despite rising interest rates and weak exports, unchanged from an earlier estimate, central bank data showed Thursday.
The country's real gross domestic product (GDP), a key measure of economic growth, increased by 0.3 percent in the July-September from the previous quarter, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
U.S. working with S. Korea, Japan for 'effective mix' of steps to strengthen extended deterrence: Sullivan
SEOUL -- A senior White House official said Thursday the U.S. is seeking an "effective mix" of measures to bolster extended deterrence for its Northeast Asian allies against evolving military threats by North Korea.
"We're working within our alliances, with both the Republic of Korea and Japan to develop an effective mix of tangible measures to this end and specific practical steps to take to strengthen the extended deterrence commitment," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said via video links during a forum in Seoul co-hosted by South Korea's JoongAng Ilbo newspaper and the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea to hold key party meeting to unveil next year's policy direction
SEOUL -- North Korea will hold a key party meeting later this month to review this year's achievements and discuss plans for the new year, Pyongyang's state media reported Thursday.
The decision was made at a politburo session of the ruling Workers' Party, which leader Kim Jong-un presided over the previous day. He noted the internal and external circumstances of this year were an "unprecedented adversity" that tested its "will and fighting efficiency," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
-----------------
S. Korea not to send condolence delegation to Jiang's funeral: official
SEOUL -- South Korea has decided not to send an official condolence delegation to the funeral of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, a ranking official at the presidential office said Thursday.
"It has been known that the Chinese government won't accept foreign condolence delegations or representatives," the official told Yonhap News Agency by phone.
-----------------
(World Cup) Decision time approaches for S. Korea on sparkplug midfielder
DOHA -- Putting his creativity and dazzling skills on full display at the FIFA World Cup, midfielder Lee Kang-in has been South Korea's most dangerous weapon off the bench so far in Qatar.
But could he be even more effective if he were to start and play an entire match? Or would South Korea be better off playing Lee as the sparkplug in the second half?
-----------------
BTS sweeps 2022 MAMA Awards with 6 wins
SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS has won six trophies at the 2022 MAMA Awards, including MAMA Platinum, the "top of the top" honors created this year for the K-pop industry's biggest annual year-end music awards.
MAMA Platinum is presented to artists who have won in all four main categories for a year. BTS has the record of sweeping all four for three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021.
