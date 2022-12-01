Parliamentary committee OKs revision bill banning rallies near presidential office, residences
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly's interior committee on Thursday approved a revision bill aimed at prohibiting rallies held within a 100-meter radius of the presidential office, and the residences of current and former presidents.
The bill was tabled following complaints over noise and inconvenience due to persistent protests around the presidential office in central Seoul and the residence of previous President Moon Jae-in Yangsan, about 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party both approved the bill through the committee.
Rep. Yong Hye-in of the minor progressive Basic Income Party, however, opposed the bill, saying it could be "unconstitutional" to block people from holding rallies near the presidential office and residence.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(URGENT) 2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Seoul subway union, company reach deal to end strike
-
(2nd LD) Seoul subway strike causes evening rush-hour chaos
-
(World Cup) Ex-Tottenham coach not surprised by Son Heung-min's evolution