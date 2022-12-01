Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean envoy to Beijing pays respect to late Chinese leader Jiang

All News 14:55 December 01, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Ambassador to China Chung Jae-ho visited a mourning altar in Beijing to pay his respects to former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, the embassy said Thursday.

Jiang died the previous day at age 96 after suffering from leukemia, according to foreign media reports. He was the first Chinese leader to visit South Korea in November 1995.

A funeral committee for Jiang earlier announced that "foreign governments, political parties and friendly personages" will not be invited to send delegations to China to attend the mourning activities in accordance with China's practices.

South Korean Ambassador to China Chung Jae-ho signs a condolence book for late former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin in front of a memorial altar for Jiang at the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing on Dec. 1, 2022. Jiang died of leukemia and multiple organ failure the day before. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!