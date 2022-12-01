SsangYong's Nov. sales jump 28 pct on strong exports
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Thursday its sales jumped 28 percent last month from a year earlier, helped by robust overseas demand for its SUV models.
SsangYong Motor sold 11,222 vehicles in November, up from 8,748 units a year earlier despite an extended global chip shortage, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 2.3 percent to 6,421 units last month from 6,277 a year ago, while exports soared 92 percent to 4,801 units from 2,501 during the same period, it said.
From January to November, sales climbed 39 percent to 104,566 autos from 75,351 units a year ago.
SsangYong's lineup consists of the Torres, Tivoli, Korando, and Rexton and Rexton Sports SUVs.
The Seoul Bankruptcy Court approved SsangYong's debt payment plans in August after the court picked a local consortium led by chemical-to-steel firm KG Group as the final bidder to acquire the debt-laden company in June.
Last month, SsangYong graduated from the court-led debt rescheduling program 1 1/2 years after it was placed under court receivership amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
