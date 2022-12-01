Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Netflix to release new series led by actress Song Hye-kyo this month

All News 15:35 December 01, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Netflix will release "The Glory," a new Korean-language original starring top actress Song Hye-kyo, on Dec. 30, the global streaming service said Thursday.

The eight-part series is about a woman who lives for absolute revenge against the childhood bullies who destroyed her life.

Song, best known as a co-star of the hit military-romance "Descendants of the Sun" (2016) along with Song Joong-ki, will take the lead role, while actors Lee Do-hyun, Im Ji-yeon and Park Sung-hoon will be in other major roles.

"The Glory" was written by star screenwriter Kim Eun-sook of the same hit drama, and directed by Ahn Gil-ho of the hit crime thriller "Stranger" (2017) and the fantasy "Memories of the Alhambra" (2018).

This photo provided by Netflix is a promotional poster for its upcoming series, "The Glory." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

