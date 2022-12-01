KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
MS IND 17,750 UP 100
SamsungHvyInd 5,220 UP 10
HtlShilla 74,200 UP 1,200
Hanmi Science 31,700 UP 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,500 UP 200
LS ELECTRIC 56,600 DN 1,100
SamsungElecMech 136,000 DN 5,000
Hanssem 47,200 UP 250
F&F 154,000 UP 2,500
HyundaiMipoDock 86,000 DN 500
KorZinc 627,000 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,450 UP 200
Kogas 35,000 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 203,500 DN 2,000
KSOE 77,100 DN 1,200
OCI 95,600 UP 500
IBK 11,200 0
DONGSUH 21,800 UP 400
SamsungEng 24,600 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 121,500 DN 500
PanOcean 5,420 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 32,500 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 24,100 DN 150
KT 37,400 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25000 UP850
LOTTE TOUR 12,050 UP 200
LG Uplus 12,050 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,300 DN 1,100
KT&G 97,600 DN 2,300
Doosan Enerbility 16,750 0
Doosanfc 34,150 UP 550
LG Display 14,800 UP 350
SK 217,500 DN 1,500
Hanon Systems 8,720 UP 20
NAVER 187,500 UP 500
HANATOUR SERVICE 54,800 UP 3,400
COSMAX 63,300 UP 2,500
Kakao 57,900 UP 1,500
KIWOOM 94,000 UP 2,000
DSME 19,150 UP 50
