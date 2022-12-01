KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HDSINFRA 8,280 DN 10
DWEC 5,030 DN 60
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,750 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 390,000 DN 5,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,850 DN 650
KUMHOTIRE 3,040 UP 30
SAMSUNG SDS 127,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 34,850 UP 350
LG H&H 646,000 DN 10,000
LGCHEM 722,000 DN 18,000
KEPCO E&C 61,000 UP 400
ShinpoongPharm 24,000 UP 2,350
ShinhanGroup 38,350 UP 250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,400 UP 1,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,600 UP 950
HYUNDAI ROTEM 32,000 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 96,200 DN 1,400
Celltrion 178,500 UP 2,500
NCsoft 464,000 DN 6,500
Kangwonland 24,650 DN 400
TKG Huchems 21,700 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 153,500 UP 6,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,600 UP 300
KIH 59,000 UP 1,300
GS 47,850 DN 750
LIG Nex1 91,500 DN 1,000
Fila Holdings 33,550 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,000 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,000 UP 1,450
HANWHA LIFE 2,460 DN 55
AMOREPACIFIC 128,000 DN 2,500
FOOSUNG 13,500 UP 250
SK Innovation 177,500 DN 1,500
HITEJINRO 26,350 UP 200
Yuhan 58,500 UP 100
SLCORP 27,900 0
DL 69,300 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 89,900 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 92,600 DN 4,700
Meritz Insurance 48,200 UP 2,200
