HDSINFRA 8,280 DN 10

DWEC 5,030 DN 60

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,750 DN 250

CJ CheilJedang 390,000 DN 5,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 47,850 DN 650

KUMHOTIRE 3,040 UP 30

SAMSUNG SDS 127,000 DN 500

KEPCO KPS 34,850 UP 350

LG H&H 646,000 DN 10,000

LGCHEM 722,000 DN 18,000

KEPCO E&C 61,000 UP 400

ShinpoongPharm 24,000 UP 2,350

ShinhanGroup 38,350 UP 250

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,400 UP 1,800

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,600 UP 950

HYUNDAI ROTEM 32,000 UP 150

LGELECTRONICS 96,200 DN 1,400

Celltrion 178,500 UP 2,500

NCsoft 464,000 DN 6,500

Kangwonland 24,650 DN 400

TKG Huchems 21,700 UP 200

DAEWOONG PHARM 153,500 UP 6,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,600 UP 300

KIH 59,000 UP 1,300

GS 47,850 DN 750

LIG Nex1 91,500 DN 1,000

Fila Holdings 33,550 UP 500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,000 DN 2,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 46,000 UP 1,450

HANWHA LIFE 2,460 DN 55

AMOREPACIFIC 128,000 DN 2,500

FOOSUNG 13,500 UP 250

SK Innovation 177,500 DN 1,500

HITEJINRO 26,350 UP 200

Yuhan 58,500 UP 100

SLCORP 27,900 0

DL 69,300 UP 500

CJ LOGISTICS 89,900 UP 1,500

DOOSAN 92,600 DN 4,700

Meritz Insurance 48,200 UP 2,200

(MORE)