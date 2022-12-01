KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,250 DN 100
KIA CORP. 68,600 0
SK hynix 84,700 DN 300
Youngpoong 760,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,100 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,700 UP 500
Hanwha 29,150 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 13,950 UP 200
DB HiTek 46,050 UP 1,450
CJ 77,600 UP 900
LX INT 41,900 UP 700
Daewoong 20,850 UP 550
TaekwangInd 750,000 UP 10,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,070 UP 100
AmoreG 31,300 DN 350
HyundaiMtr 171,500 UP 2,500
KAL 25,500 UP 50
LG Corp. 84,600 UP 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 220,500 UP 2,000
Boryung 10,750 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 62,100 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,300 UP 400
Nongshim 330,000 UP 1,500
SGBC 48,250 DN 200
Hyosung 76,600 UP 100
LOTTE 32,650 DN 200
Shinsegae 213,000 UP 2,500
GCH Corp 17,500 UP 200
LotteChilsung 157,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,140 UP 90
POSCO Holdings 301,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 182,000 DN 1,500
HMM 21,700 DN 600
HYUNDAI WIA 60,500 UP 700
KumhoPetrochem 146,500 DN 3,000
SKC 113,500 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,780 UP 130
Mobis 213,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 72,200 DN 400
IS DONGSEO 34,050 DN 100
(MORE)
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
Seoul subway union, company reach deal to end strike
(2nd LD) Seoul subway strike causes evening rush-hour chaos
(URGENT) 2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
(World Cup) Ex-Tottenham coach not surprised by Son Heung-min's evolution