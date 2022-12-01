HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,250 DN 100

KIA CORP. 68,600 0

SK hynix 84,700 DN 300

Youngpoong 760,000 DN 5,000

HyundaiEng&Const 41,100 UP 100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,700 UP 500

Hanwha 29,150 UP 100

DongkukStlMill 13,950 UP 200

DB HiTek 46,050 UP 1,450

CJ 77,600 UP 900

LX INT 41,900 UP 700

Daewoong 20,850 UP 550

TaekwangInd 750,000 UP 10,000

SSANGYONGCNE 6,070 UP 100

AmoreG 31,300 DN 350

HyundaiMtr 171,500 UP 2,500

KAL 25,500 UP 50

LG Corp. 84,600 UP 500

POSCO CHEMICAL 220,500 UP 2,000

Boryung 10,750 UP 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 62,100 DN 400

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,300 UP 400

Nongshim 330,000 UP 1,500

SGBC 48,250 DN 200

Hyosung 76,600 UP 100

LOTTE 32,650 DN 200

Shinsegae 213,000 UP 2,500

GCH Corp 17,500 UP 200

LotteChilsung 157,500 UP 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,140 UP 90

POSCO Holdings 301,000 UP 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 182,000 DN 1,500

HMM 21,700 DN 600

HYUNDAI WIA 60,500 UP 700

KumhoPetrochem 146,500 DN 3,000

SKC 113,500 UP 1,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,780 UP 130

Mobis 213,500 UP 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 72,200 DN 400

IS DONGSEO 34,050 DN 100

(MORE)