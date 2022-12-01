KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
S-1 64,100 DN 100
ZINUS 32,650 UP 450
LG Innotek 313,500 UP 3,000
S-Oil 87,600 UP 400
Hanchem 211,000 UP 1,000
DWS 50,500 DN 200
POONGSAN 30,550 UP 150
KOLON IND 46,500 UP 600
KBFinancialGroup 53,500 UP 1,000
HanmiPharm 260,500 DN 1,000
SD Biosensor 31,800 DN 1,100
Meritz Financial 41,200 UP 3,450
BNK Financial Group 7,440 UP 50
emart 93,200 UP 1,100
CSWIND 75,600 DN 900
Hansae 15,950 UP 100
Youngone Corp 47,750 UP 250
MERITZ SECU 6,140 UP 300
GKL 17,000 UP 100
Netmarble 50,900 UP 1,950
KRAFTON 220,000 DN 7,000
HD HYUNDAI 65,000 UP 500
ORION 116,500 DN 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,750 UP 400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,650 UP 150
BGF Retail 196,500 DN 9,000
SKCHEM 88,500 DN 300
HDC-OP 11,550 UP 500
HYOSUNG TNC 356,500 DN 500
PIAM 32,400 UP 300
HANJINKAL 40,850 UP 200
CHONGKUNDANG 86,300 UP 2,600
DoubleUGames 49,000 UP 300
HL MANDO 48,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 884,000 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 50 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 39,900 UP 1,150
Doosan Bobcat 36,000 UP 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,600 UP 230
WooriFinancialGroup 13,100 UP 100
