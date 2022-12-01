KakaoBank 26,500 UP 1,450

SKBP 72,700 DN 900

KCC 241,000 UP 2,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES118500 0

LS 72,300 DN 2,900

HYBE 153,500 UP 10,500

SK ie technology 66,800 UP 900

LG Energy Solution 585,000 DN 2,000

DL E&C 41,650 DN 200

SKBS 83,200 UP 400

kakaopay 54,800 UP 1,900

K Car 14,050 DN 200

SKSQUARE 37,500 UP 50

HANILCMT 12,750 UP 450

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 390,000 DN 3,500

Daesang 21,400 UP 100

SKNetworks 4,190 DN 30

TaihanElecWire 1,695 UP 5

ORION Holdings 15,650 UP 350

Hyundai M&F INS 30,250 UP 50

DB INSURANCE 62,300 UP 200

SamsungElec 62,600 UP 400

NHIS 9,710 UP 80

DongwonInd 46,850 DN 200

GC Corp 129,000 0

GS E&C 24,900 UP 1,500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 726,000 DN 3,000

KPIC 158,500 DN 3,000

GS Retail 29,500 DN 300

Ottogi 450,000 UP 4,500

KEPCO 20,650 DN 50

SamsungSecu 35,750 UP 550

KG DONGBU STL 9,140 UP 70

SKTelecom 50,500 UP 500

HyundaiElev 30,050 UP 250

Handsome 26,600 UP 750

ILJIN MATERIALS 63,300 UP 1,400

Asiana Airlines 12,700 UP 100

COWAY 56,700 DN 900

LOTTE SHOPPING 84,400 DN 100

(END)