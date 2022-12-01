KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KakaoBank 26,500 UP 1,450
SKBP 72,700 DN 900
KCC 241,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES118500 0
LS 72,300 DN 2,900
HYBE 153,500 UP 10,500
SK ie technology 66,800 UP 900
LG Energy Solution 585,000 DN 2,000
DL E&C 41,650 DN 200
SKBS 83,200 UP 400
kakaopay 54,800 UP 1,900
K Car 14,050 DN 200
SKSQUARE 37,500 UP 50
HANILCMT 12,750 UP 450
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 390,000 DN 3,500
Daesang 21,400 UP 100
SKNetworks 4,190 DN 30
TaihanElecWire 1,695 UP 5
ORION Holdings 15,650 UP 350
Hyundai M&F INS 30,250 UP 50
DB INSURANCE 62,300 UP 200
SamsungElec 62,600 UP 400
NHIS 9,710 UP 80
DongwonInd 46,850 DN 200
GC Corp 129,000 0
GS E&C 24,900 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 726,000 DN 3,000
KPIC 158,500 DN 3,000
GS Retail 29,500 DN 300
Ottogi 450,000 UP 4,500
KEPCO 20,650 DN 50
SamsungSecu 35,750 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 9,140 UP 70
SKTelecom 50,500 UP 500
HyundaiElev 30,050 UP 250
Handsome 26,600 UP 750
ILJIN MATERIALS 63,300 UP 1,400
Asiana Airlines 12,700 UP 100
COWAY 56,700 DN 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 84,400 DN 100
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Seoul subway union, company reach deal to end strike
-
(2nd LD) Seoul subway strike causes evening rush-hour chaos
-
(URGENT) 2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(World Cup) Ex-Tottenham coach not surprised by Son Heung-min's evolution