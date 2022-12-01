(World Cup) Suspended S. Korea coach has trust in staff

"I am confident the staff will do whatever is needed and if they need to make decisions, I am confident they will be able to do so. They will be independent," Bento said at the Main Media Centre in Al Rayyan. "Many decisions that are made during a match are quite often made by them. They suggest replacements and decisions. So they will do it by themselves this time. The players are also in line with the technical staff. I trust in them. I don't think this will be a problem."