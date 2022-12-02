Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea's exports decline again; trade deficit extended for 8th month (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Shock of truckers' strike; 287 construction sites shut down (Kookmin Daily)
-- Damage from strike amounts to 1.6 trillion won; railway workers stage walkout amid truckers' strike (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't turns up pressure; labor unions' 'winter struggle' likely to hit turning point over weekend (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Cooling export engine; trade deficit extended for 8th month (Segye Times)
-- 'MZ generation' unionized workers end political metro strike (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Household debt tops 90 million won; debt for those in 20s surges 41 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Wealth gap hits record high; income inequality worsens (Hankyoreh)
-- Lockdown criticism at China's Renmin University, the cradle of party seniors (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Powell modulates speed; Korean currency returns to 1,200 won range per dollar (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Truckers' strike first hits socially vulnerable (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Exports decline for second month (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Delayed supplies caused by truckers' strike worth W1.6tr: government (Korea Herald)
-- Chinese residents in Seoul join "white paper" protests (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
Air Force brigadier general demoted for mishandling sexual abuse case
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
DP leader urges Yoon to fire minister over Itaewon tragedy by Monday
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(World Cup) Ex-Tottenham coach not surprised by Son Heung-min's evolution
-
Seoul subway union, company reach deal to end strike
-
(World Cup) 2 injured players question marks vs. Portugal: coach
-
N.K. leader meets Air Force commanders, pilots over last month's massive warplane protest against S. Korea