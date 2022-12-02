(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 2)

The confederation, which is the nation's largest trade group, began to flex its muscles: The Korean Construction Workers' Union went on a strike on Nov. 22, the union of Seoul National University Hospital on Nov. 23, Cargo Truckers Solidarity on Nov. 24 and the union of non-regular school workers on Nov. 25. The Korean Railway Workers' Union are expected to go on strike Friday. The labor unions may strike and they have different issues, some of which may not be serious enough to justify a strike.