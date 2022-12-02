N.K. leader sends condolence message to China's Xi over former leader's death
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a message of condolence to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the death of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin earlier this week, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday.
In the message sent later that day, Kim expressed "deep condolences" over his death and said that Jiang "made a great contribution to the cause of building socialism with Chinese characteristics," according to the official Korean Central News Agency in an English-language article.
"The message noted that Jiang Zemin sincerely supported and encouraged the socialist cause of the DPRK people and made positive efforts to consolidate and develop the traditional DPRK-China friendship," it said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Kim also sent a wreath to the bier of the former Chinese leader through the North's ambassador to China on Thursday, it added.
China said Jiang died Wednesday at the age of 96 after suffering from leukemia.
In September 2001, Jiang met with then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, where he outlined China's policy of inheriting tradition, aiming for the future and strengthening cooperation with the North under friendly relations.
