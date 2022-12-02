Today in Korean history
Dec. 3
1952 -- The United Nations General Assembly passes a resolution calling for the transfer of all Korean War prisoners to a politically neutral location.
1995 -- Former President Chun Doo-hwan is indicted on corruption charges, as well as for his role in the coup through which he rose to power in 1980. Later sentenced to life in prison, Chun will be pardoned in December 1997 by President Kim Dae-jung.
1997 -- The International Monetary Fund agrees with the South Korean government on a US$55 billion rescue package. As a result of the financial meltdown late that year, many of Korea's financial institutions and hundreds of heavily indebted corporations go bankrupt, plunging the nation into an economic slump for the next two years.
2013 -- The National Intelligence Service says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's uncle Jang Song-thaek has been removed from power over accusations of corruption and activities running counter to the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.
2017-- Fifteen people are killed in the capsizing of a South Korean chartered fishing boat, Seonchang-1, in the Yellow Sea.
