PM arrives in Ghana to discuss bilateral ties, World Expo bid
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has arrived in Ghana to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan, Han's office said Friday.
Han's three-day visit marks the first high-level trip by a South Korean official to Ghana. It is the final leg of his three-nation swing that has also taken him to France and Mozambique.
The prime minister is expected to meet with Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo and examine ways to expand bilateral relations between the two countries in line with the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, according to his office.
Han will request Ghana's support for Seoul's World Expo bid, and discuss international and regional issues with the president. Ghana is a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2022-2023.
The prime minister is also scheduled to meet with the secretary-general of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, which oversees the free trade agreement area encompassing 55 countries.
