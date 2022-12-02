Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 December 02, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-7 Cloudy 20

Incheon 02/-6 Cloudy 30

Suwon 02/-7 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 03/-5 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 04/-6 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 03/-10 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 06/-4 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 06/-3 Sunny 20

Gwangju 07/-2 Sunny 10

Jeju 10/06 Rain 30

Daegu 06/-4 Sunny 10

Busan 09/00 Cloudy 10

