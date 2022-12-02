S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases under 60,000 for 2nd straight day
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 60,000 for the second straight day Friday, showing signs the virus' spread may have reached a standstill.
The country reported 52,987 new COVID-19 infections, including 55 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 27,208,800, according to data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Friday's tally is down 711 from the same day a week earlier but slightly higher than the weekly average of 53,014.
Health authorities have urged the public remain vigilant against the virus and encouraged people to get upgraded booster shots, citing the emergence of new variants and increased indoor activity in the winter.
On Friday, the KDCA reported 53 deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 30,621.
The number of critically ill patients came to 460, up 30 from the previous day. The fatality rate stood at 0.11 percent.
