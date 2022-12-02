Trade body mulls filing compensation suit against striking truckers
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- A major South Korean trade association said Friday it is considering filing a compensation suit against striking truckers over the mounting losses and damage the walkout has caused in the cement and steel industries.
The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) said it is "actively looking into" the option, as the strike, now into its ninth day, has incurred more than 1 trillion won (US$768 million) in damage as the unionized truckers continue to refuse to return to work.
The truckers went on the strike last Thursday, demanding the government make a minimum wage scheme permanent. The strike has disrupted shipments of cement and steel supplies across the country.
The government has issued an executive order on cement truck drivers to resume work or face penalties, warning it could take the same measure against truckers in the fuel and steel industries.
Damage from the strike has so far amounted to 18 billion won a day for the cement sector, with the daily shipment at around 10 percent compared with the average, KITA said.
Steel companies have suffered about 800 billion won worth of damage so far.
The petrochemical industry's per-day shipment has fallen to 30 percent of the average, which has incurred about 68 billion won in damage in a single day.
In a government response meeting earlier, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min reiterated that the government intends to expand the return-to-work order to other industries if the strike prolongs.
Since the execution order was issued, the cement shipments have recovered to about 46 percent of the daily average, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Air Force brigadier general demoted for mishandling sexual abuse case
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
Piano prodigy Lim Yunchan releases live album 'Beethoven·Isangyun·Barber'
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(World Cup) 2 injured players question marks vs. Portugal: coach
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(World Cup) Ex-Tottenham coach not surprised by Son Heung-min's evolution
-
Arrest warrants sought for 4 police officers as part of Itaewon crush probe