Court issues warrant for ex-national security adviser over slain official case
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court issued an arrest warrant on Saturday for former National Security Adviser Suh Hoon on charges of irregularities surrounding the 2020 death of a South Korean government official at the hands of North Korea.
Suh is accused of being involved in the previous Moon Jae-in government's conclusion without sufficient evidence that the official was killed while attempting to defect to the North.
Suh is also suspected of having ordered key security officials to delete internal intelligence reports that contradicted the conclusion that the South Korean official was planning to defect.
The court cited the seriousness of the case and the possibility of Suh trying to destroy evidence as reasons for issuing the arrest warrant.
The official was fatally shot by North Korean coast guard members near the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea, a day after going missing while on duty on board a fishery inspection vessel.
The former Moon government had concluded that the official was shot and killed while trying to defect to the North. But the Coast Guard and the military reversed that conclusion in June after President Yoon Suk-yeol took office, saying there was no evidence to suggest that an attempted defection took place.
On Thursday, Moon expressed deep concern over the prosecution's ongoing investigation into the death, saying that a "matter of national security" should not be a "subject of political strife."
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Air Force brigadier general demoted for mishandling sexual abuse case
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
(World Cup) Suspended S. Korea coach has trust in staff
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Midfielder Lee Kang-in to start, injured defender Kim Min-jae out vs. Portugal
-
(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
(World Cup) Ronaldo '50-50' to play vs. S. Korea: Portugal coach