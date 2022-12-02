The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 December 02, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.25 3.25
1-M 3.50 3.51
2-M 3.74 3.76
3-M 4.06 4.08
6-M 4.58 4.63
12-M 4.81 4.85
(END)
