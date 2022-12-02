S. Korean Air Force chief to visit UAE on defense cooperation mission
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Jung Sang-hwa will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for talks with senior defense officials there over arms industry cooperation and other issues, his office said Friday.
During his visit to the UAE from Saturday through Tuesday, Jung plans to travel to Al Ain and Al Dhafra air bases and meet the chiefs of the country's Air Force and Air Force academy, Ibrahim Naser Mohammed Al Alawi and Butti Ali Saif Al Neyadi, according to the armed service.
Jung also plans to visit and encourage the troops of the Akh unit, a South Korean military contingent tasked with various missions, such as training UAE troops and protecting Korean nationals in the region in case of emergencies. Akh means brother in Arabic.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Air Force brigadier general demoted for mishandling sexual abuse case
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
Piano prodigy Lim Yunchan releases live album 'Beethoven·Isangyun·Barber'
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(World Cup) 2 injured players question marks vs. Portugal: coach
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
Arrest warrants sought for 4 police officers as part of Itaewon crush probe