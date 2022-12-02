KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Youngpoong 727,000 DN 33,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,650 DN 1,450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,200 DN 500
SK hynix 81,900 DN 2,800
KIA CORP. 66,500 DN 2,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,000 DN 250
KCC 236,000 DN 5,000
SKBP 72,500 DN 200
AmoreG 33,000 UP 1,700
HyundaiMtr 169,000 DN 2,500
Meritz Insurance 47,300 DN 900
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 69,400 UP 1,000
ShinhanGroup 38,100 DN 250
HITEJINRO 26,150 DN 200
Yuhan 58,300 DN 200
SLCORP 27,700 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 88,000 DN 1,900
DOOSAN 86,700 DN 5,900
DL 67,400 DN 1,900
Daewoong 20,800 DN 50
POSCO CHEMICAL 214,500 DN 6,000
KAL 25,000 DN 500
TaekwangInd 756,000 UP 6,000
Boryung 10,750 0
SSANGYONGCNE 6,000 DN 70
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,200 DN 1,900
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,750 DN 550
LG Corp. 82,600 DN 2,000
Hyundai M&F INS 29,450 DN 800
Daesang 21,200 DN 200
SKNetworks 4,095 DN 95
ORION Holdings 15,550 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 1,660 DN 35
Hyosung 76,500 DN 100
LOTTE 32,000 DN 650
GCH Corp 17,150 DN 350
LotteChilsung 154,000 DN 3,500
Shinsegae 213,500 UP 500
Nongshim 326,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 51,000 UP 2,750
