KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO Holdings 295,000 DN 6,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,020 DN 120
SamsungHvyInd 5,100 DN 120
Mobis 213,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 72,000 DN 200
Hanchem 206,000 DN 5,000
S-1 62,600 DN 1,500
ZINUS 32,750 UP 100
KorZinc 611,000 DN 16,000
HyundaiMipoDock 82,300 DN 3,700
IS DONGSEO 33,050 DN 1,000
S-Oil 86,100 DN 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 55,500 DN 1,100
LG Innotek 309,500 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 180,500 DN 1,500
HMM 21,400 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 59,500 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 143,500 DN 3,000
SKC 111,000 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,510 DN 270
AMOREPACIFIC 131,500 UP 3,500
FOOSUNG 13,200 DN 300
SK Innovation 174,000 DN 3,500
CJ CheilJedang 380,500 DN 9,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,500 DN 250
POONGSAN 30,400 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 52,400 DN 1,100
Hansae 16,050 UP 100
Youngone Corp 47,900 UP 150
HANWHA LIFE 2,470 UP 10
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,550 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 197,000 DN 6,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,200 DN 250
Kogas 34,350 DN 650
Hanwha 28,250 DN 900
DB HiTek 44,450 DN 1,600
CJ 75,600 DN 2,000
LX INT 41,250 DN 650
DongkukStlMill 13,500 DN 450
DB INSURANCE 61,100 DN 1,200
(MORE)
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
Air Force brigadier general demoted for mishandling sexual abuse case
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
(World Cup) 2 injured players question marks vs. Portugal: coach
(LEAD) S. Korean military rejects call for recognizing transgender soldier's case as 'on-duty death'
(World Cup) Ronaldo '50-50' to play vs. S. Korea: Portugal coach