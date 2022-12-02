KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElec 60,400 DN 2,200
NHIS 9,600 DN 110
DongwonInd 47,050 UP 200
LS 71,500 DN 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES115000 DN3500
GC Corp 128,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 23,800 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 718,000 DN 8,000
KPIC 156,500 DN 2,000
GS Retail 29,150 DN 350
Ottogi 444,000 DN 6,000
MERITZ SECU 6,060 DN 80
HtlShilla 76,000 UP 1,800
Hanmi Science 31,300 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 136,500 UP 500
Hanssem 48,800 UP 1,600
F&F 150,500 DN 3,500
KSOE 74,000 DN 3,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,300 DN 1,200
MS IND 17,800 UP 50
OCI 93,800 DN 1,800
DWS 48,800 DN 1,700
KEPCO 19,900 DN 750
SamsungSecu 35,550 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 8,900 DN 240
SKTelecom 50,300 DN 200
HyundaiElev 29,750 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 125,000 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,000 DN 850
KUMHOTIRE 3,010 DN 30
Hanon Systems 8,610 DN 110
SK 211,000 DN 6,500
ShinpoongPharm 22,600 DN 1,400
Handsome 26,250 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 61,300 DN 2,000
Asiana Airlines 12,400 DN 300
COWAY 58,900 UP 2,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 83,900 DN 500
IBK 11,200 0
DONGSUH 21,450 DN 350
(MORE)
