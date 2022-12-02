SamsungEng 23,700 DN 900

SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 DN 4,000

PanOcean 5,450 UP 30

SAMSUNG CARD 32,150 DN 350

CheilWorldwide 23,800 DN 300

KT 37,450 UP 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25100 UP100

LOTTE TOUR 12,450 UP 400

LG Uplus 12,050 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 69,300 DN 3,000

KT&G 97,300 DN 300

Doosan Enerbility 16,150 DN 600

Doosanfc 33,600 DN 550

LG Display 14,500 DN 300

Kangwonland 24,600 DN 50

NAVER 185,500 DN 2,000

Kakao 56,900 DN 1,000

NCsoft 469,500 UP 5,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 54,300 DN 500

COSMAX 64,200 UP 900

KIWOOM 92,100 DN 1,900

DSME 18,550 DN 600

HDSINFRA 7,990 DN 290

DWEC 4,900 DN 130

KEPCO KPS 34,250 DN 600

LG H&H 670,000 UP 24,000

LGCHEM 711,000 DN 11,000

KEPCO E&C 59,500 DN 1,500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,200 DN 400

HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,150 DN 1,850

LGELECTRONICS 96,600 UP 400

Celltrion 174,000 DN 4,500

TKG Huchems 21,550 DN 150

DAEWOONG PHARM 148,000 DN 5,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,600 DN 1,000

KIH 57,900 DN 1,100

GS 47,550 DN 300

LIG Nex1 91,800 UP 300

Fila Holdings 33,000 DN 550

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,000 DN 4,000

(MORE)