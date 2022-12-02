KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungEng 23,700 DN 900
SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 DN 4,000
PanOcean 5,450 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 32,150 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 23,800 DN 300
KT 37,450 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25100 UP100
LOTTE TOUR 12,450 UP 400
LG Uplus 12,050 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,300 DN 3,000
KT&G 97,300 DN 300
Doosan Enerbility 16,150 DN 600
Doosanfc 33,600 DN 550
LG Display 14,500 DN 300
Kangwonland 24,600 DN 50
NAVER 185,500 DN 2,000
Kakao 56,900 DN 1,000
NCsoft 469,500 UP 5,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 54,300 DN 500
COSMAX 64,200 UP 900
KIWOOM 92,100 DN 1,900
DSME 18,550 DN 600
HDSINFRA 7,990 DN 290
DWEC 4,900 DN 130
KEPCO KPS 34,250 DN 600
LG H&H 670,000 UP 24,000
LGCHEM 711,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO E&C 59,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,200 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,150 DN 1,850
LGELECTRONICS 96,600 UP 400
Celltrion 174,000 DN 4,500
TKG Huchems 21,550 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 148,000 DN 5,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,600 DN 1,000
KIH 57,900 DN 1,100
GS 47,550 DN 300
LIG Nex1 91,800 UP 300
Fila Holdings 33,000 DN 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,000 DN 4,000
(MORE)
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
Air Force brigadier general demoted for mishandling sexual abuse case
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
(World Cup) 2 injured players question marks vs. Portugal: coach
(LEAD) S. Korean military rejects call for recognizing transgender soldier's case as 'on-duty death'
(World Cup) Ronaldo '50-50' to play vs. S. Korea: Portugal coach