KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 74,500 DN 1,100
GKL 17,350 UP 350
KOLON IND 45,600 DN 900
HanmiPharm 254,500 DN 6,000
SD Biosensor 32,000 UP 200
Meritz Financial 40,300 DN 900
BNK Financial Group 7,390 DN 50
emart 91,300 DN 1,900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY338 00 DN750
KOLMAR KOREA 41,650 UP 1,750
PIAM 32,500 UP 100
HANJINKAL 40,100 DN 750
CHONGKUNDANG 85,700 DN 600
DoubleUGames 49,700 UP 700
HL MANDO 47,650 DN 850
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 870,000 DN 14,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,450 DN 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,600 0
Netmarble 54,300 UP 3,400
KRAFTON 201,500 DN 18,500
HD HYUNDAI 63,600 DN 1,400
ORION 115,500 DN 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,650 DN 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,350 DN 300
BGF Retail 195,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 88,500 0
HDC-OP 11,300 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 351,000 DN 5,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 379,500 DN 10,500
HANILCMT 12,500 DN 250
SKBS 81,800 DN 1,400
WooriFinancialGroup 12,750 DN 350
KakaoBank 26,250 DN 250
HYBE 151,000 DN 2,500
SK ie technology 64,000 DN 2,800
LG Energy Solution 584,000 DN 1,000
DL E&C 40,350 DN 1,300
kakaopay 54,800 0
K Car 13,850 DN 200
SKSQUARE 36,900 DN 600
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Air Force brigadier general demoted for mishandling sexual abuse case
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
(World Cup) 2 injured players question marks vs. Portugal: coach
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military rejects call for recognizing transgender soldier's case as 'on-duty death'
-
(World Cup) Ronaldo '50-50' to play vs. S. Korea: Portugal coach