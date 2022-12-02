Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea ramps up efforts to attain 2022 economic goals amid food shortage
SEOUL -- North Korea has modernized agricultural facilities in a bid to help tackle its food shortage as it seeks to achieve its economic goals set for this year, according to Pyongyang's state media Friday.
The North has modernized livestock breeding farms in the northeastern border city of Rason, along with the construction of related facilities for feed and others, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
N.K. leader sends condolence message to China's Xi over former leader's death
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a message of condolence to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the death of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin earlier this week, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday.
In the message sent Wednesday, Kim expressed "deep condolences" over his death and said that Jiang "made a great contribution to the cause of building socialism with Chinese characteristics," according to the official Korean Central News Agency in an English-language article.
------------
N.K. leader meets Air Force commanders, pilots over last month's massive warplane protest against S. Korea
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the promotion of hundreds of officers involved in last month's warplane activities apparently targeting South Korea, according to Pyongyang's state media Thursday.
Kim congratulated the commanding officers and pilots of the Air Force who contributed to "strikingly demonstrating" its power against the enemy and its "invincible stamina by successfully conducting large-scale flying operations," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea to hold key party meeting to unveil next year's policy direction
SEOUL -- North Korea will hold a key party meeting later this month to review this year's achievements and discuss plans for the new year, Pyongyang's state media reported Thursday.
The decision was made at a politburo session of the ruling Workers' Party, which leader Kim Jong-un presided over the previous day. He noted the internal and external circumstances of this year were an "unprecedented adversity" that tested its "will and fighting efficiency," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
N. Korea releases book slamming Yoon's policies on Pyongyang
SEOUL -- North Korea has published a book criticizing the South Korean government of President Yoon Suk-yeol and its policies, according to a propaganda outlet Wednesday.
The Pyongyang Publishing House issued the 67-page book with three chapters of harsh criticism and characterization of the Yoon administration as the "most dangerous government recklessly racing in the most dangerous times," according to DPRK Today, a North Korean propaganda website.
------------
Maldives expert leading WHO's operation in Pyongyang
SEOUL -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has appointed a public health expert of the Maldives as its representative to North Korea, its website showed Wednesday.
Ahmed Jamsheed Mohamed, who holds a medical degree, assumed the post on Aug. 3, 2022, having worked as deputy representative of the WHO to Bangladesh.
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Air Force brigadier general demoted for mishandling sexual abuse case
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
(World Cup) 2 injured players question marks vs. Portugal: coach
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military rejects call for recognizing transgender soldier's case as 'on-duty death'
-
(World Cup) Ronaldo '50-50' to play vs. S. Korea: Portugal coach