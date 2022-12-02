Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 December 02, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Nov. 28 -- N. Korea shows no signs of imminent nuclear test ahead of major anniversary: ministry

29 -- U.S. working to improve early warning system against N. Korean missile launches: U.S. commander

30 -- N. Korea releases book slamming Yoon's policies on Pyongyang

Dec. 1 -- N. Korea to hold key party meeting to unveil next year's policy direction

N.K. leader meets Air Force commanders, pilots over last month's massive warplane protest against S. Korea

2 -- S. Korea slaps sanctions on eight individuals, seven agencies involved in N.K. ICBM test

U.S. imposes sanctions on 3 N. Korean party officials related to weapons development program

N.K. leader sends condolence message to China's Xi over former leader's death
