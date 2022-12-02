Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Nov. 28 -- N. Korea shows no signs of imminent nuclear test ahead of major anniversary: ministry
29 -- U.S. working to improve early warning system against N. Korean missile launches: U.S. commander
30 -- N. Korea releases book slamming Yoon's policies on Pyongyang
Dec. 1 -- N. Korea to hold key party meeting to unveil next year's policy direction
N.K. leader meets Air Force commanders, pilots over last month's massive warplane protest against S. Korea
2 -- S. Korea slaps sanctions on eight individuals, seven agencies involved in N.K. ICBM test
U.S. imposes sanctions on 3 N. Korean party officials related to weapons development program
N.K. leader sends condolence message to China's Xi over former leader's death
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Air Force brigadier general demoted for mishandling sexual abuse case
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
(World Cup) 2 injured players question marks vs. Portugal: coach
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military rejects call for recognizing transgender soldier's case as 'on-duty death'
-
(World Cup) Ronaldo '50-50' to play vs. S. Korea: Portugal coach