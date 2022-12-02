Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon offers condolences over death of former Chinese leader Jiang

All News 16:32 December 02, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday offered his condolences over the death of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin as he visited a memorial altar at the Chinese Embassy in Seoul, Yoon's office said.

Yoon is also expected to send a letter of condolence to China to mourn the passing of Jiang.

A funeral committee for Jiang announced that "foreign governments, political parties and friendly personages" will not be invited to send delegations to China to attend the mourning activities in accordance with China's practices.

This photo, taken Dec. 1, 2022, shows a memorial altar for late former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin at the Chinese Embassy in Seoul. Jiang died of leukemia and multiple organ failure the day before. (Yonhap)

