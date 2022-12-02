S. Korea reports more bird flu cases at duck farms
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday confirmed two more avian influenza cases at duck farms south of Seoul, raising to 29 the total number of cases that have been reported at local poultry farms since this autumn.
The cases of a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain of H5N1 were found at duck farms located in Naju, 355 kilometers south of Seoul, and Gochang, 296 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the agricultural ministry.
Quarantine measures have been implemented on the farm, where some 12,457 ducks were being raised. They include access restrictions at the farm and other at-risk facilities, culling of poultry and an epidemiological investigation.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Air Force brigadier general demoted for mishandling sexual abuse case
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
(World Cup) 2 injured players question marks vs. Portugal: coach
-
(World Cup) Ronaldo '50-50' to play vs. S. Korea: Portugal coach
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military rejects call for recognizing transgender soldier's case as 'on-duty death'
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official