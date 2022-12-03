(World Cup) Horta scores for Portugal against S. Korea
All News 00:06 December 03, 2022
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea 0, Portugal 1 (Ricardo Horta 5)
(END)
