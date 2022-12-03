Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(World Cup) Kim Young-gwon scores for S. Korea against Portugal

All News 00:27 December 03, 2022

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea 1 (Kim Young-gwon 27), Portugal 1 (Ricardo Horta 5)
(END)

Keywords
#FIFA World Cup #football
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!