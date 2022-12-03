Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(World Cup) Hwang Hee-chan scores for S. Korea against Portugal

All News 01:48 December 03, 2022

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea 2 (Kim Young-gwon 27, Hwang Hee-chan 90+1), Portugal 1 (Ricardo Horta 5)
#FIFA World Cup #football
