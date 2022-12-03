(World Cup) S. Korea even with Portugal at halftime of must-win match
By Yoo Jee-ho
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea were dead even with Portugal at 1-1 at halftime of their final, must-win Group H match of the FIFA World Cup on Friday.
Ricardo Horta scored his first World Cup goal in the fifth minute of the showdown at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha, before Kim Young-gwon netted the equalizer in the 27th minute.
Portugal broke down the South Korean defense with some clinical football. Pepe launched a long ball to the right wing, and Diogo Dalot secured it perfectly and charge toward the box before sending it toward the center of the box. Horta then beat everyone to the ball to slot it home to celebrate his World Cup debut.
South Korea had a goal wiped out on an offside in the 17th minute, right after Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa denied Cho Gue-sung his third header goal of the tournament from close range.
South Korea drew level in the 27th minute on a fortuitous bounce. Lee Kang-in's corner went off the back of unsuspecting Cristiano Ronaldo and landed at the feet of Kim Young-gwon, who was in the right spot and the right time for the equalizer.
South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, who did not record a save while conceding three goals in the first two matches, turned aside a left-footed shot from Dalot in the 34th minute to keep the match tied.
Kim made a stop on Vitinha in the 42nd minute, with Ronaldo missing the target with a diving header after the rebound came right back at him in the goalmouth.
South Korea head coach Paulo Bento is suspended for this match after getting a red card following a 3-2 loss to Ghana on Monday.
South Korea began this match sitting in third place with one point from a draw and a loss in their first two matches. They must beat Portugal and either have a Uruguay win or a Uruguay-Ghana draw in the other Group H match of Friday to advance in a tiebreak situation.
Uruguay led Ghana 2-0 at halftime.
South Korea are playing in their 11th World Cup and are seeking their third trip to the knockouts, after going to the semifinals in 2002 and the round of 16 in 2010.
