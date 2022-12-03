Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(World Cup) S. Korea 2-1 Portugal

All News 01:55 December 03, 2022

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Result from Group H match on Friday between South Korea and Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

South Korea 2 (Kim Young-gwon 27, Hwang Hee-chan 90+1), Portugal 1 (Ricardo Horta 27)
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!