Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal with late goal, await knockout fate

All News 01:56 December 03, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea stunned Portugal 2-1 Friday with a stoppage-goal by second-half substitute Hwang Hee-chan, moving a step closer to the round of 16 in Qatar.

South Korea held up their end of the bargain with the dramatic victory at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha. They needed Uruguay to beat Ghana in the other Group H match of the day.

Hwang Hee-chan of South Korea celebrates his goal against Portugal during the countries' Group H match at the FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha, on Dec. 2, 2022. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#FIFA World Cup #football
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!