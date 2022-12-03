Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea are going to the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup for the third time in history, after stunning Portugal 2-1 on Friday with a late goal by second-half substitute Hwang Hee-chan.

Hwang's go-ahead goal gave South Korea four points, good enough for second place in Group H behind Portugal, who won the group with six points.

In addition to beating Portugal, South Korea also needed Uruguay to beat Ghana in the other Group H match of Friday and go to a tiebreak. Uruguay helped South Korea by defeating Ghana 2-0, with South Korea winning the tiebreak in the second category, goals scored, at 4-2.

South Korea previously played in the knockouts in 2002 and 2010.

Hwang Hee-chan of South Korea celebrates his goal against Portugal during the countries' Group H match at the FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha, on Dec. 2, 2022. (Yonhap)

