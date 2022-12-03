(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
(ATTN: ADDS more info throughout, photos)
By Yoo Jee-ho
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea are going to the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup for the third time in history, after stunning Portugal 2-1 on Friday with a late goal by second-half substitute Hwang Hee-chan.
Hwang's go-ahead goal gave South Korea four points, good enough for second place in Group H behind Portugal, who won the group with six points.
In addition to beating Portugal, South Korea also needed Uruguay to beat Ghana in the other Group H match of Friday and go to a tiebreak. Uruguay helped South Korea by defeating Ghana 2-0, with South Korea winning the tiebreak in the second category, goals scored, at 4-2.
South Korea previously played in the knockouts in 2002 and 2010.
The win was deja vu from the 2002 World Cup, when South Korea beat Portugal 1-0 in the final group match to advance to the knockouts for the first time.
Portugal opened the scoring just five minutes into Friday's match, as Ricardo Horta converted a deft feed from Diogo Dalot for his first World Cup goal.
South Korea had a goal wiped out on an offside in the 17th minute, right after Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa denied Cho Gue-sung his third header goal of the tournament from close range.
South Korea drew level in the 27th minute on a fortuitous bounce. Lee Kang-in's corner went off the back of unsuspecting Cristiano Ronaldo and landed at the feet of Kim Young-gwon, who was in the right spot and the right time for the equalizer.
South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, who did not record a save while conceding three goals in the first two matches, turned aside a left-footed shot from Dalot in the 34th minute to keep the match tied.
Kim made a stop on Vitinha in the 42nd minute, with Ronaldo missing the target with a diving header after the rebound came right back at him in the goalmouth.
South Korea tried to push back in the second half, though Hwang In-beom's left-footed attempt in the 67th minute went right at Costa, and Lee Kang-in sent a free kick high and wide seven minutes later.
With Uruguay leading Ghana 2-0 in the other match, South Korea desperately needed a goal, or would have finished last in the group. And Portugal, who had already clinched a knockout spot with two straight wins, seemed content to settle for a draw.
And it was some lackadaisical defense that gave South Korea enough opening for the go-ahead goal.
After a Portugal corner during stoppage time, a clearing attempt sent the ball into wide-open midfield. Son Heung-min pounced on it and was allowed sprint freely into the attacking zone, with Portuguese defenders backpedaling.
Once Son reached the top of the box, three defenders surrounded the South Korean captain. Hwang Hee-chan, who'd come on in the 66th minute, got himself free behind the defenders to receive Son's pass.
Hwang, who had missed the first two matches here with a hamstring injury, made no mistake beating Costa for the improbable goal.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Air Force brigadier general demoted for mishandling sexual abuse case
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
(World Cup) Suspended S. Korea coach has trust in staff
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
(World Cup) Ronaldo '50-50' to play vs. S. Korea: Portugal coach
-
(World Cup) Japan progress after beating Spain; S. Korea to take next crack at knockout berth
-
(World Cup) 2 injured players question marks vs. Portugal: coach