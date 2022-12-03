(World Cup) Elation, nervous wait, then wild celebrations for S. Korea

South Korea held up their end of the bargain with the thrilling win, made possible with second-half sub Hwang Hee-chan's goal during stoppage time at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha. But in order to reach the knockout stage, the Taegeuk Warriors also needed a Uruguay win over Ghana in the other Group H match taking place simultaneously at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, south of the Qatari capital.

