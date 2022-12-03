(World Cup) S. Korean goalkeeper pinching himself after securing knockout ticket
By Yoo Jee-ho
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu had only watched South Korea reach the knockout stage at the FIFA World Cup on television. After being an integral part of the latest national team to get to the last 16 on Friday in Qatar, Kim still couldn't believe what had just happened.
"It was incredible to be on the field for the moment when we clinched," Kim said after South Korea defeated Portugal 2-1 in their final Group H match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha. "I'd only watched something like this on TV, and to be a part of it was really exciting."
South Korea's victory was not enough in and of itself. They also needed Uruguay to beat Ghana in the other Group H match of the day, and do so in a way that South Korea would advance in a tiebreaker, either on goal difference or goals scored.
Both matches kicked off at the same time but the South Korea-Portugal game ended a few minutes earlier. South Korean players and coaches gathered in the center of the field to watch the final moments of the other match.
Uruguay were up 2-0, and another goal by the South Americans would have knocked South Korea out of the tournament.
"The match took forever to finish<' Kim said. "When Uruguay had chances to score, I was more nervous than I'd been in my own game here,"
Kim had failed to record a save in the first two matches here. Uruguay hit the goal post twice in a goalless draw with South Korea, and Kim conceded three goals on three shots on target by Ghana in the next game.
Portugal then scored on their first shot attempt on Friday. But then Kim turned aside the next three attempts on target by Portugal, including a left-footed shot from Diogo Dalot in the 34th minute, seven minutes after South Korea drew even.
"I came in thinking this could be our last game, and I prepared for this extra hard because I didn't really help the team in earlier games," Kim said. "This win has taken some weight off my shoulders."
